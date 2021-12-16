Import Tony Bishop had a winning debut for the Meralco Bolts. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Meralco Bolts opened their PBA Governors' Cup campaign in style, demolishing the woeful Blackwater Bossing, 98-77, on Thursday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts got a solid debut from import Tony Bishop, who put up 28 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the comfortable victory. Also shining was guard Nard Pinto, who had 18 points and seven assists off the bench.

Chris Newsome had 11 points, and Raymond Almazan tallied 10 points and nine boards for the Bolts.

"It's exactly what we really hoped for, and what we wanted. We wanted to get off to a great start this conference," said Meralco coach Norman Black, whose team went to the semifinals of the Philippine Cup but fell to the Magnolia Hotshots.

"Our defense really held up tonight, from start to finish. Tony Bishop did a great job in his first game, scoring the basketball for us, rebounding, blocking shots, showing that he has a lot of versatility in his game. We're still obviously looking for improvement, not just from him but also from the team," Black added.



Meralco used a huge second quarter to break the game open, after the Bossing remained competitive in the first frame. The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter, but the Bolts outscored Blackwater, 32-20, in the second to pull away.

Pinto gave Meralco the lead for good with a layup in transition that made it 20-18 with just under 11 minutes left, and Mac Belo added a three-pointer in their next possession.

It was all Meralco from there, as the Bolts opened up a 48-36 lead at the break. Their advantage ballooned to 24 points, 75-51, late in the third quarter after Bishop soared in the lane for a nifty layup.

"It's a good start for us. It's something we can build on, going into our future games," said Black. "I'm sure we'll have a couple of games next week, so it's a good start."

The Bossing have now lost 22 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. Through their first three games of the Governors' Cup, they have an average losing margin of 15 points.

Import Jaylen Bond had 18 points and 15 assists, but Rashawn McCarthy was the only other Blackwater player in double-digits with 19 points. Against the stifling Meralco defense, the Bossing made just 37.6% of their field goal attempts.

The Bolts also turned Blackwater's 16 turnovers into 24 points. On the other end, the Bossing didn't offer much resistance, as Meralco converted over 48% of their attempts.

The scores:

MERALCO 98 – Bishop 28, Pinto 18, Newsome 11, Almazan 10, Pasaol 6, Quinto 5, Belo 5, Maliksi 5, Hodge 4, Black 4, Jamito 2, Caram 0, Johnson 0

BLACKWATER 77 – McCarthy 19, Bond 18, Ebona 9, McAloney 9, Daquioag 8, Chauca 4, Desiderio 3, Baloria 3, Amer 2, Escoto 2, Washington 0

QUARTERS: 16-16, 48-36, 75-54, 98-77



