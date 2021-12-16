Magnolia's Paul Lee puts up a jumper against TerraFirma. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- After playing through pain in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Magnolia guard Paul Lee was glad to have gotten some time to recover ahead of their campaign in the season-ending conference.

The Hotshots opened their campaign in the Governors' Cup on December 15, nearly six weeks after they lost to the TNT Tropang GIGA in Game 5 of the all-Filipino finals in the bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

"(I'm) still getting better pa din, papunta na rin doon," Lee said when asked for an update of his injury status.

Lee battled a shoulder injury in the finals that kept him from playing at a high level. He showed no signs of pain in their first game against TerraFirma, however, as he scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 23 minutes of playing time.

"Tuloy ko lang 'yung rehab ko sa shoulders, still. Kahit naman na medyo wala na akong nararamdaman, kailangan ko pa rin siyang ituloy," Lee explained.

"Malaking bagay 'yung nakapagpahinga at makapagpalakas ulit ng katawan," he added.

The Hotshots went on to beat TerraFirma, 114-87.

According to Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, they gave their players a two-week break after the championship series, but Lee got an extension because of his injury.

Also getting time to rest and recover were Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca, who also dealt with injuries in the Bacolor bubble. Sangalang endured back spasms, while Barroca was limited by a hamstring tweak.

"Paul and Mark, together with Ian, they are all healthy," Victolero said.

"'Yun ang pinagpe-pray namin, na magkaroon kami ng healthy conference, para naman kahit papaano, maging maganda rin 'yung showing namin ngayon," the coach added.