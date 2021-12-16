Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) dribbles in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. File photo. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 26 points, draining a career-best seven 3-pointers, to lift the Miami Heat past the host Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 on Wednesday.

Vincent's trey with 39.2 seconds left snapped a 96-all tie and proved to be the winning shot after the 76ers had wiped out a 23-point deficit.

Miami's Duncan Robinson added 21 points, Kyle Lowry contributed 14 and P.J. Tucker had 12. Dewayne Dedmon amassed 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The short-handed Heat played without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin. The only player in health and safety protocols was Martin.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 27 points and Tobias Harris added 24. Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds but missed a potential tying 3-point attempt with less than two seconds left. Danny Green chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and five steals.

Ben Simmons (personal reasons) has yet to play this season, Furkan Korkmaz had a non-COVID illness and Georges Niang was a late addition to the health and safety protocols for the 76ers.

The undermanned Heat went ahead 41-22 with 8:32 left in the second quarter when Vincent dropped in a 3-pointer.

Seth Curry later hit a trey, Shake Milton made two free throws and Maxey knocked down a short baseline jumper to get the Sixers within 51-44 late in the half.

Miami led 58-49 at halftime thanks in large part to Robinson's 17 points.

Harris paced the Sixers with 15 before the break.

The Heat came out aggressive in the third quarter and quickly extended their lead to 76-53 with 6:55 left when Vincent scored.

Philadelphia made a late push and closed within 81-70 at the end of the period.

Maxey hit consecutive driving layups early in the fourth to get the Sixers within 84-77.

After a Heat turnover, Maxey went to the free-throw line and hit both attempts to slice the deficit to five.

Tucker responded with a trey from the corner for an 87-79 advantage with 8:22 left.

The Sixers closed within 95-91 with 4:00 to go when Green dropped in his 1,500th career 3-pointer.

Harris hit a 3-pointer with 1:24 remaining to tie the game at 96.