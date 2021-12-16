Indonesia's Paul "The Great King" Lumihi plans to play the spoiler's role in Jhanlo Sangiao's ONE Championship debut when they meet in ONE: Winter Warriors II this Friday in Singapore.

Lumihi is well aware of Sangiao's background and that he trained under the tutelage of his father, Team Lakay's head coach Mark Sangiao.

"I understand that all eyes are on Jhanlo and all the attention is on Jhanlo, and at this point, I'm becoming the underdog. But I'm driven to show that an underdog will win," said the Indonesian fighter.

Lumihi has studied all of Sangiao's past fights in the Philippines and agreed with the notion that unlike the older Team Lakay fighters, he is indeed a more well-rounded fighter.

"I'm consciously watching over Jhanlo's ground fighting because in previous fights, I've seen him very good on the ground," he said.

"Jhanlo's ground fighting is different because Team Lakay is known for their striking. From all of Jhanlo's wins, all of those were by submission, so I know that's one end that I have to be cautious on. But the thing is I'm anticipating that and working on defending it, so I have no question that this fight is going to be epic."

At 34, Lumihi has the experience advantage over Sangiao.

Although it's easy for critics to discount him as nothing more but a gatekeeper, he argued that those fights were some of the best in the bantamweight division.

"Though I've lost four times, I've faced great athletes. I think this is a chance for me because this gives me an opportunity to prove myself," he said.

"I have no angry feelings towards this because I know that this is business and I know that Jhanlo is young and strong and it's for that reason that all eyes are on him and I have no problem with that. I just want to show that I want to win."