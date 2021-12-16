MMA: Jhanlo Sangiao out to impress in ONE debut

From Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's Facebook page.



Team Lakay's Jhanlo Mark "The Machine" Sangiao hopes to follow in the footsteps of all the previously successful teenage martial arts stars who debuted in ONE.

The 18-year-old finally appears in ONE Championship when he battles Paul "The Great King" Lumihi in the previously recorded ONE: Winter Warriors II on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Having seen the Lee siblings and Wondergirl Fairtex perform impressively at such young ages, Sangiao is confident that he can match or surpass those fighters' successes.

"I believe I'm going to be as successful in my debut. I've been preparing for this for a long time," Sangiao said.

"This is a fight that I was waiting for since I was a kid. This has always been a dream of mine. Now it's all about making sure we end up on top and making this dream a reality."

Despite his confidence, he's not taking Lumihi lightly because the Indonesian is determined to turn his career around.

Lumihi is a 12-fight veteran who recently moved to Soma Fight Club to train alongside ONE flyweight Gianni Subba in the hopes of returning to his winning ways.

The son of Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao understands what Lumihi brings to the table, and he won’t let it stop him from achieving success.

"I think he's the oldest fighter I've faced. I've faced older men in the amateurs but not this old, they're like 28. But I feel like youth is an advantage of mine," he said.

"I feel like I'm stronger, I'm younger, and I can beat him."

This confidence comes from the veteran's strength in striking, which falls right into Sangiao's territory. Training with some of the most lethal strikers in ONE, Sangiao is confident that when it comes to trading punches on the feet, Lumihi will have nothing on him.

"Of course, I am the better striker. I feel like I have the edge over him in a lot of stuff. I'm younger, much more powerful, and I get to train with

some of the best strikers in the world," Sangiao said.

"(I train with) world champions like Joshua Pacio, I get to train with Danny Kingad, and, of course, my sparring partner is the most lethal striker in ONE in Kevin Belingon. That's why I am confident that I am better than him in striking.”