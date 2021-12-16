Onic PH's Instagram Account as of December 16. The Instagram account of the MPL - Philippines' runners-up was taken down after massive reports. Screenshot.

SINGAPORE -- Onic PH's Instagram page has been taken down "due to massive reports," the organization announced Thursday.

In a statement, the organization said they are "currently working on getting it back online as soon as possible."

This comes after their win against Indonesian squad RRQ Hoshi in the M3 World Championships held here.

In a separate statement, Onic PH said they "do not condone this kind of digital attacks aimed at our social media channels."

Onic PH also urged the ML:BB community to support them, as it tries to recover the page.

"Let's all respect each other as fans of the same game we love to play and watch," Onic PH said.

"We're encouraging everyone to refrain from mass reporting an organization/person so as we could maintain a healthy environment for the esports community."

Fellow M3 contingent Blacklist International also suffered the same fate ahead of the world championships.