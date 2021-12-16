Donaire, Magsayo included in WBC's 'Best of 2021'

Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. and fellow Filipino fighter Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo were among the major awardees in the World Boxing Council's (WBC) Best of 2021.

Donaire, the oldest reigning bantamweight champion at 39, was given the “Comeback of the Year” award, while Magsayo was named “Prospect of the Year.”

The Filipino Flash began his comeback trail with a fourth-round stoppage of French-Morrocan Nordine Oubaali to win the WBC title last May.

He followed this up with another stoppage, this time against fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo also in the fourth round over the weekend.

Donaire's co-awardee was female boxer Jessica Gonzales.

Magsayo, meanwhile, scored an impressive 10th-round knock out over Julio Ceja last August. This was despite getting decked in the fifth round by the gritty Mexican.

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was named Boxer of the Year. He was also given the WBC Cares Award, and Event of the Year award for his bout against Caleb Plant last November.