It can't be denied that John Riel Casimero's troubles was partially caused by his rift with his management.

The WBO bantamweight champion might end up losing his title if he fails to prove that he indeed fell ill before his supposed title defense against Paul Butler last weekend.

This was amid rumors that Casimero had trouble making the 118-pound limit for the mandatory title fight.

Boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino felt that this could have been avoided if he remained under the watchful eyes of conditioning expert Memo Heredia, who was part of Casimero's team.

But because of Casimero's rift with his handler, MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons, Casimero was not able to avail of Heredia's services as he spent most of his training camp in the Philippines.

"Alam natin malaki ang na-contribute ni Memo Heredia. Dati na siyang may problema sa timbang; it was only Memo Heredia who was able to whip him into tip-top shape," said Tolentino.

"Hindi natin pwedeng itanggi na may role iyon. Ito ang winning team mo e. Heredia is part of the winning team; you disassembled your winning team."

Prior his troubles, Casimero was already making a strong case for potential title unification fights against Japanese Naoya Inoue and even Fil-American champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

If he loses the crown, he also loses the chance to get more lucrative fights, noted Tolentino.

"'Yung titulo hindi basta basta napupulot 'yan. Iyan ang kanyang bargaining chip to get the big fights that he wants," he said.

"Kung matatanggalan siya ng korona, hindi na siya lalabanan ni Naoya Inoue. Ganun din si Donaire."