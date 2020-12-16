Sotto 'getting stronger,' making an impact defensively for Team Ignite

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto may not be piling up the points for Team Ignite, but their head coach is pleased with his effort on the other end of the floor.

Sotto had five points, five rebounds, and two blocks when Team Ignite lost to a squad of NBA G-League veterans, 113-107, on Tuesday afternoon in Walnut Creek, California. Leading the way for the team were Jonathan Kuminga (26 points) and Jalen Green (22 points).

While most of the praise went to the high-scoring pair, Team Ignite coach Brian Shaw also noted that Sotto "made some great plays on the defensive end."

The 18-year-old center had acknowledged that he won't be getting many touches on offense in a team that features plenty of scorers, but has accepted his role as a shot-blocker and rebounder. In a recent media availability, he likened his role on the team as similar to what Luc Longley or Dennis Rodman played in Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Watch more in iWantTFC NBA G-League Ignite

"I'm willing to accept that role. I'm just gonna do my best to stay aggressive, and just to do everything that I can do to help the team win," said Sotto.

So far, Shaw has been pleased with how Sotto is performing, noting that the Filipino teenager has improved since he first started training with Team Ignite a few months ago.

"Yeah, Kai's been good. He's getting stronger, he's building his stamina," said Shaw. "A lot of guys see him, he's tall, and he's lean, and you know, so guys try to muscle him on the other end."

"So he's learning how to use his length, how to not get caught up in the overly physical guys, trying to take advantage of him in that way," he added.

Even against tough opposition -- Shaw repeatedly called the G-League veterans "grown men" -- Sotto was able to hold his own inside the paint and make his presence felt.

"He's made his most impact, to this point, on the defensive end -- changing shots, blocking shots, and rebounding the ball," said Shaw.

The next step is to get Sotto more involved on offense. On Tuesday, the former Ateneo Blue Eaglet attempted five shots, making just one of them. He was also 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Shaw said he intends to get Sotto more touches, but even with limited opportunities, the young center is showing what he can do.

"When we have been able to get the ball to him inside, he's been able to score. He's gotten to the free throw line," he said.

Related video: