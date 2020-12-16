Pro events in Manila still unlikely, says GAB chief

The Angeles University Foundation Gym hosted all PBA games during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Professional leagues that are looking to hold sporting events will have to look at other provinces outside the nation's capital as Metro Manila remains an unlikely host for tournaments and competitions.

This, according to Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Baham Mitra, who noted that Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine (GCQ).

"Games and amusements…. (are) not a priority," Mitra said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday. "And it's also identified as a possibility of transmission, lalo na 'pag combat sports."

"I don't want to get ahead of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), but I'd like to say that I guess we will not be allowing any professional sports competitions, tournaments upon the instruction of the IATF in GCQ areas, which is Metro Manila," he added.

Professional sporting events have been allowed in the Philippines since October, after virtually all sports ground to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of those events have been held in Metro Manila, however. A boxing card was held in October in Cebu, while the PBA resumed its season in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 held its inaugural professional season at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, and the Philippines Football League held its fourth season in Carmona, Cavite.

Mitra said those areas will remain the most likely venues for sporting events in the future while Metro Manila remains under GCQ.

"If they want, they can go to Laguna, they can go to maybe Bulacan, Angeles (City, Pampanga)," he suggested.

"Kasi 'yung Cavite, wala pang sabong doon. Sa Batangas, GCQ din," he added.

Since October, all sports events have been conducted in bio-secure bubbles, where teams and league officials stay until the entire competition is over. The PBA, for instance, stayed in Clark for over two months to wrap up the All-Filipino Conference.

While there may be other options once a vaccine for COVID-19 is made available, Mitra stressed that what's crucial is for leagues to keep following the health and safety protocols, which includes a ban on inter-zonal travel.

"We don't want a second wave, and we don't want sports to be the main culprit of this, especially professional sports," he said.

