PBA: Tenorio on Ginebra title minus fans — ‘Di mo alam paano magse-celebrate’

LA Tenorio acknowledged players missed the live presence of the so-called sixth man when Barangay Ginebra claimed the 2020 Philippine Cup title at the expense of TNT Tropang Giga.

The finals MVP recalled the surreal feeling having to celebrate on their own at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga following their title-clinching 82-78 win.

"It's kind of weird. Hindi mo alam kung papaano ka magse-celebrate," Tenorio said in an article posted on the PBA website.

"Iba talaga kapag may mga fans. So we really missed them. Na-miss talaga namin."

Tenorio added that it would have been different if there were live fans cheering while they were fighting out the Tropang Giga trailing 73-68 with 5 minutes to go.

"Kung may mga fans yun, hindi na dapat umabot pa sa ganun bago kami nakahabol," he said.

Tenorio said he hoped it will be different when they make another run for the title. He wants the Ginebra family back in the stands should they celebrate another championship by next season.

"Hopefully next time, kung may chance ulit kami (mag-champion), sana may fans nang puwedeng manood. Malaking bagay yun. Nakaka-lift din ng morale," he said.