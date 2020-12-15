Kai Sotto basketball academy in Ohio aims to train aspiring players

Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto is setting up a basketball academy for youngsters who want to follow in his footsteps.

Kaiju Academy will be established inside a 1.3-million square-foot Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Complex in Hamilton city, Ohio, according to a Forbes.com report.

The academy is part of Sotto's efforts to help others fulfill their dream of fulfilling their hoop dreams.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto, himself chasing his own NBA dream, wants to build up his brand and setting up the academy is part of that.

"Kaiju is the Japanese term for monster, beast, strange creature, and it perfectly captures the ideal basketball competitor that I aim to be. Basketball isn’t easy and sometimes, it will knock you down more than it builds you up. I wanted my brand and my Academy to be about resilience," Sotto said in an article posted on Forbes.com.

Sotto became the first international player to sign a contract with the the G League Elite Development Team with 4 other top draft prospects of his class — Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.

He hopes to entice young ballers, give them mentorship and exposure to make it big.

“The idea is that the Kaiju Academy teaches these young athletes to play ‘like a beast’ on the court and to be amazing men and women off the court. I want young men and young women to get the right experience, development, exposure, and mentorships to become their best true self both mentally and physically and create an ecosystem of Kaijus that is healthy for all athletes and their families,” Sotto said.