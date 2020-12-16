Jeremy Lin practicing with Team Ignite, mentoring Kai and co.

In this file photo taken on February 16, 2013, Jeremy Lin of the Houston Rockets competes during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge part of 2013 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. File photo. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images North America/AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- NBA veteran Jeremy Lin, who last played in the Chinese Basketball Association, has joined Team Ignite of the G League in practice though he is not an official member of the roster.

Brian Shaw, the coach of Team Ignite, confirmed that Lin played briefly for the squad in their scrimmage against a squad of G League veterans on Tuesday afternoon in Walnut Creek, California (Wednesday in Manila).

"Yes, Jeremy actually just joined us, so he hasn't had a chance to practice with the team yet," said Shaw. "Today was his first day, he cleared protocol, he's been working out."

Shaw gave Lin around three minutes of playing time in what turned out to be a 113-107 victory for the G League veterans. The former New York Knick went scoreless, not taking a single field goal in his brief stint on the floor.

According to Shaw, he expects Lin to play longer on Thursday, when they have another scrimmage.

Yet even though he has yet to make an impact on the court, Lin is already fulfilling his role off of it, as he made sure to share his thoughts to the young players of Team Ignite after their game.

"Already after the game, he spoke to the team, he talked about what he saw," said Shaw.

"That's what we brought him in for, and Amir Johnson and Bobby Brown, to give that kind of leadership and mentorship to our young guys," he added.

Team Ignite was led by Jonathan Kuminga with 26 points and Jalen Green with 22 points. Both players are projected as lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft.

Lin, 32, last played in the NBA in the 2019 season when he won a championship with the Toronto Raptors, the first Asian-American player to achieve the feat. He was not re-signed by the Raptors afterward, and spent the past season playing for the Beijing Ducks in the CBA.

He remains hopeful of getting another NBA shot, though a return to the CBA is also on the table for Lin.

Lin averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists for the Ducks.

A graduate of Harvard, Lin went undrafted in 2010 and played for the Golden State Warriors that season. It was with the New York Knicks that he became a phenomenon, putting together a string of superb performances that triggered "Linsanity."

He went on to play for Houston, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Brooklyn, and Atlanta before winning an NBA title with Toronto last year.

