Boxing: Promoter touts Reymart Gaballo’s punching power ahead of Connecticut fight

The promoter of undefeated bantamweight prospect Reymart Gaballo said he was confident his ward will win the vacant WBC bantamweight interim crown when the Filipino takes on Emmanuel Rodriguez this weekend.

Gaballo got his break when 4-division former world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and bout organizers made Gaballo the replacement.

The unbeaten Gaballo is replacing Donaire and will square off with the Puerto Rican opponent on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"I'm 100% sure mananalo siya (Reymart). I believe in his power," said JC Manangquil, CEO of Sanman Promotions, which handles Gaballo.

The 24-year-old General Santos City native, who holds a 23-0 record (20 KOs), will test his power against Rodriguez.

But Mananquil said Gaballo has more than brute force in his hands, pointing out that his ward knows how to use it inside the ring.



"Not only power, he's got good skills din so I believe na mananalo talaga siya," he said.

Manangquil added that conditioning won't be a problem for the young fighter since he has been training in the US despite the pandemic.

He said it was now about executing their game plan against the former world champion in Rodriguez.

Gaballo has been staying in the US since February, which means he's been away from his home country for nearly a year now.

But Manangquil said Gaballo is better off staying in the US. Proof of that is the opportunity he got when Donaire had to withdraw due to the virus.

"As a fighter mas gugustuhin niyang nandoon na lang kesa uuwi silang walang laban. Iba ang mentality ni Gaballo, he wants to be there. Uunahin ang trabaho," he said.

