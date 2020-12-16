Boxing: Eumir Marcial all set for pro debut against Andrew Whitfield

Eumir Marcial faces off against Andrew Whitfield ahead of their middleweight bout. Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial is ready to show what he is capable of when he makes his professional debut at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

Marcial will take on American boxer Andrew Whitfield in his professional debut.

The 25-year-old Marcial weighed in at 162.4 pounds while Whitfield was heavier, coming in at 165.8 pounds during the official weigh-in on Tuesday.

They face off in a four-round middleweight bout, with Marcial eyeing a strong start to his professional career before he competes in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Marcial will represent the Philippines in the Summer Games where he looks to be the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal.

To aid his quest, he went to the United States in October and has been training with famed coach Freddie Roach in the Wild Card Gym.

Marcial signed a six-year pro contract with Manny Pacquiao Promotions in July.

