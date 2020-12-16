Analyst tells Eumir Marcial: No such thing as a gentleman in pro boxing

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tokyo Olympics-bound Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial is all set to make his professional debut against Andrew Whitfield of the United States in a four-round bout Thursday morning (Manila time).

Fight analyst Dennis Principe said the match at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles could gauge Marcial's conditioning as he prepares for the Japan Games later this year.

" 'Yung laban na ito ikinasa ito to know kung nasaan ang level na nakamit ni Marcial sa training . . . You have to remember he is coming off a forced layoff because of the pandemic," Principe said.

He also urged the highly decorated amateur boxer to watch out for dirty tactics in pro fights, rare in the amateur fight game.

Principe explained that things should be different at this level.

"Sa international (amateur) boxing 'pag sinabing break, 'yung mga boksingero talagang titigil . . . Sa professional (fighting) paminsan minsan may gulang, di ka pwede maging gentleman dito," he said.

"May disgrasya dito si Eumir kung yung habit, or shall we say the gentlemanly aspect of international boxing, ay manaig sa kanyang pro debut."