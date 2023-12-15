TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action against the Blackwater Bossing. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson delivered yet another stellar performance for Talk 'N Text, this time exploding for 42 markers in their 105-96 win over Blackwater.

Witnessing the feat was his brother Rahlir, who was among the crowd at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

"I’m just showing him what he has to do -- be aggressive, be a team player, play really good defense, and be a leader," Hollis-Jefferson said during the post-game interview.

Rahlir was recruited by the Tropang GIGA to team up with his older brother for their campaign in the East Asia Super League.

He will replace Quincy Miller when they play against the Taipei Fubon Braves on December 20 in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

"I'm trying to show him when he steps in this is what he needs. It will be beneficial he do the same thing," said Hollis-Jefferson.

Rahlir saw action for the the Temple University Owls during his college days before playing overseas in Finland.



