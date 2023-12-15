PBA: Trollano solid in SMB's win vs Ginebra

(UPDATED) Don Trollano immediately buckled down to work as he helped guide San Miguel Beer to a 95-82 win over defending champion Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the Big Dome.

Trollano, who joined the Beermen through a three-team trade with NorthPort and NLEX, scored 16 points in his first game.

Trollano, Ivan Aska, Chris Ross, CJ Perez, and Jericho Cruz were able to snap San Miguel's two-game slide.

Ross topscored for the Beermen with 22 points, while Cruz added 16 markers of his own.

After a slow first quarter, the Beermen held the Kings to just 14 and 16 points in the middle periods to establish a 24-point advantage.

But Ginebra came roaring back in the fourth period, pulling to within just 79–75.

Things went even more complicated for San Miguel when Aska sat out for three minutes after being whistled for Flagrant Foul No. 1.

But the Beermen managed to pull through, thanks to Cruz and Ross who unleashed a 13-0 blitz that had Ginebra tumbling to its second straight defeat.

Tony Bishop had 20 points for the Kings, who fell to 4-3, the same record of San Miguel.

Ross gave props to his new teammate.

“Don’s been great. I’ve been raving for Don for years now, competing against him for so many years,” he said after their victory.

“He picked up the offense and read the defense they have been running… He’s super low maintenance, super quiet guy. But he’s a big help.”

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 95 – Ross 22, Trollano 16, Cruz 16, Perez 13, Aska 10, Romeo 9, Tautuaa 6, Lassiter 3, Brondial 0

GINEBRA 82 – Bishop 20, Ahanmisi 13, Malonzo 11, Pessumal 11, Pringle 10, J.Aguilar 6, Standhardinger 4, Tenorio 3, Onwubere 3, Cu 1, Gumaru 0

QUARTERS: 24-22, 56-36, 73-52, 95-82