PBA: Talk 'N Text whips Blackwater with 3rd quarter surge

Talk 'N Text used another third-quarter surge to rip Blackwater, 105-96, in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dished out 42 points to go with his 11 rebounds, and eight assist.

Calvin Oftana added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Kib Montalbo and Glenn Khobuntin had 10 points each for the Tropang GIGA.

Hollis-Jefferson poured 13 of his points in the decisive third quarter when the Tropang GIGA mounted a 14-4 blast to seize a 66-55 lead with eight minutes remaining.

It was the second straight game in which TNT used a dominant third quarter to turn back an opposing team, since its come-from-behind win against NLEX last Wednesday.

TNT now has a 4-3 record while sending the Bossing to the brink of elimination. Blackwater fell to its seventh straight defeat with a 1-7 slate.