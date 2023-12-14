PBA: Ginebra battles SMB for top 4 placing

Jamie Malonzo will be suiting up for Ginebra against San Miguel. PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer will try to barge back to the winning column at they race for a top 4 placing in the single-round robin of the PBA Commissioner's Cup eliminations.

The match is set on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum at 8 p.m. with each team coming off a loss.

At the moment, the charges of coach Tim Cone's are barely in the top four with a 4-2 win-loss record following an upset at the hands of Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 82-77, last Saturday.

Meanwhile, coach Jorge Gallent's crew stand at joint sixth with Talk 'N Text with 3-3 slates each. They got clobbered two in a row by NorthPort (115-101) and Magnolia (94-90).

San Miguel Beer will be challenged even further when they meet a formidable Gin Kings crew that has Maverick Ahanmisi, and the comebacking Jamie Malonzo and LA Tenorio.

Whoever finishes in the top four will get a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.