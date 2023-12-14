PBA: Ginebra battles SMB for top 4 placing

Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer will try to barge back to the winning column at they race for a top 4 placing in the single-round robin of the PBA Commissioner's Cup eliminations.
The match is set on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum at 8 p.m. with each team coming off a loss.
At the moment, the charges of coach Tim Cone's are barely in the top four with a 4-2 win-loss record following an upset at the hands of Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 82-77, last Saturday.
Meanwhile, coach Jorge Gallent's crew stand at joint sixth with Talk 'N Text with 3-3 slates each. They got clobbered two in a row by NorthPort (115-101) and Magnolia (94-90).
San Miguel Beer will be challenged even further when they meet a formidable Gin Kings crew that has Maverick Ahanmisi, and the comebacking Jamie Malonzo and LA Tenorio.
Whoever finishes in the top four will get a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.