Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Lou Gehrig’s first home run, The Beatles’ first (and last) set of concerts, the 1954 Asian Games, and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games are just among the sporting and entertainment events held at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Now, it will host its first esports championship through the M5 World Championships, as the last leg of the championship runs from December 15 to 17.

Fittingly enough, the last leg of the two-week long tournament will have six teams -- all of which have Filipinos in their rotation -- battle to become the best Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team in the world.

“Filipino players mean a lot to the ecosystem not just to the Philippines but also to us for the exporting of players to other teams like Indonesia, Malaysia and even Cambodia. It’s affecting players in other regions as well because playing together with other players which is helping other regions to grow as well,” Ray Ng, Head of Esports Ecosystem, at MOONTON Games, said.

The last leg of M5 will kick off with the Philippines’ very own Blacklist International fighting for its life against Geek Fam, which has two Pinoys in its starting roster.

Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy and Mark Christian “Markyyy” Capacio are no strangers to the world championships themselves, having represented the Philippines under the Onic Philippines umbrella, and emerging as finalists.

Meanwhile, SeeYouSoon, with Clarense “Kousei” Camilo and Michael “MPTheKing” Endino will face EECA region’s Deus Vult, with Norway-raised Pinoy Carl "Carvi" Tinio and head coach Kenneth “FlySolo” Coloma calling the shots.

Perhaps the biggest contender is Indonesia’s Onic Esports, led by Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and head coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda, The reigning ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup champions will face AP Bren, another title contender, on Saturday, for the first slot to the grand finals on Sunday, December 17.

The winner will take home the lion's share of a $900,000 prize pool.