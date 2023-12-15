Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Blacklist International will continue its campaign in the M5 World Championship after thrashing Geek Fam, 3-1, in their knockout stage encounter at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A gritty Blacklist International squad conquered Geek Fam with three come-from-behind wins, after conceding Game 1 to an aggressive Indonesian squad.

Geek Fam paralyzed Blacklist's side lanes in Game 1, and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano drew three early deaths. Geek Fam amassed an 11,000 gold lead as they closed out the first series.

A takedown on returning player Manuel "Nnael" Simbolon and a lord take tilted the game's momentum in favor of Blacklist, allowing them to wipe off their turrets within two minutes.

Blacklist crawled their way into a couple more wins to send Geek Fam, reinforced by two Pinoys Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark "Markyyy" Capacio, home.

Geek Fam's run was nothing short of monumental, with Baloyskie and Markyyy towing the squad to world championship qualification, and their first MPL Indonesia finals appearance ever.

In the playoffs, Geek Fam suffered a huge road block, however, as the league slapped Nnael with a two-game suspension for flipping the middle finger in their group stage match against European squad Deus Vult.