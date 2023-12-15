M5: AkoSiDogie turns emotional as he looks back on Renejay's career

Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio could not help but turn emotional as he reminisced Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse's breakthrough in the last few months. Screenshot from MLBB's livestream.

MANILA -- Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio could not help but turn emotional as he reminisced about Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse's breakthrough in the last few months.

As Dogie's protege, Renejay was discovered while working in piggeries and balancing his ML:BB grind, finding his first home in Nexplay.

As the Nexplay banner splintered, Renejay made his way to Blacklist, while Dogie focused on content creation and honing more players under his wing in Minana EVOS.

"Iniwan sila sa 'kin ng magulang nila. Like nakita ko pa si Renejay, 'di pa bago 'yung ilong niya noon. Pero binigay sa 'kin sila ng magulang nila -- ni H2, ni Renejay, ni Yawi, -- kailangan kong gawan ng paraan 'yung mga oras na wala sila sa MPL," he said during the M5 World Championship in Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Renejay remains one of Blacklist's more vital wards, in the absence of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, whom he replaced after she decided to forego MPL Season 11 to rest.

"Yung mga bagay na pinapa-stream sila, gusto ko 'yung nakakamit ko sa buhay ko, nakakamit nila. Ngayon siyempre 'yung Season 1 nakapag-champion kami sa Aether and sa MSC tapos ngayon... Wish ko lang men like tandaan mo Jay men, pamilya mo kami H2, Yawi, Kzen, lahat ng tao sa bootcamp, men. Lagi nandito sa likod mo," Dogie continued.

In response, Renejay replied in jest.

"Next time 'wag kang iiyak kasi baka mawala ako sa laro niyan," he said.

Blacklist will be facing the winner of the match between Deus Vult and SeeYouSoon on Saturday.