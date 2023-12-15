Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao thinks Asi Taulava could have further stretched his PBA career if he developed his shooting touch.

Taulava, who has been feted with a jersey retirement ceremony by NLEX last Wednesday, used to play under Guiao when he was still part of NLEX.

Guiao, who was also PABL commissioner when Taulava played for Blu Detergent, said he wished he could have handled the Fil-Tongan big man early on.

“One thing I told Asi when he was playing for NLEX, sana maaga kitang naging player. Kung natuto ka sa three-point shot nang maaga-aga, siguro may mga 10 years pa si Asi sa career niya," said the PBA coach.

He noted that Taulava, one of the most dominant big men to play in the PBA ever, suffered wear and tear while battling it out against fellow centers.

"Bugbugan kasi ang laro ni Asi noong araw. The wear and tear in his body took the toll," Guiao said.

Still, the 50-year-old Taulava managed to last long in Asia's first play-for-pay league, surpassing Robert Jaworski as the longest tenured player in the PBA.

RELATED VIDEO