PBA: NorthPort's Navarro tears ACL, to miss rest of season

NorthPort rookie William Navarro. PBA Images.

It turned out that William Navarro has torn his ACL in his knee.

This means that Northport's prized rookie will miss the rest of the PBA season.

Based doctor's findings, the 6-foot-5 swingman sustained a full ACL tear.

Navarro suffered the injury during Game 2 of the quarterfinal showdown between the Batang Pier and the Barangay Ginebra Kings over the weekend.

He went to the hospital and did not finish the game, wherein NorthPort lost 99-93.

The injury also means that he will also miss Gilas Pilipinas' upcoming campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle has averaged 16 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4 assists with NorthPort.