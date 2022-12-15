Mobile Legends: Pauloxpert parts ways with Bren

MANILA -- Analyst Jian "Pauloxpert" Munsayac has parted ways with Bren Esports, the team confirmed Thursday.

"He has showcased so much growth and potential in what he does best during his time with us. But for now, we part ways. We wish you all the best in the new chapter of your career! Thank you, Pauloxpert," they said.

Pauloxpert signed with Bren in Season 8 of MPL Philippines.

Bren described him as the man behind the squad's unorthodox picks, which keyed their return to the MPL Philippines playoffs after missing it during Seasons 8 and 9.

Prior, he spent time as a professional player, notably with North America's Team Gosu during the first world championships held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2019.

