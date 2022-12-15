It was total domination by the Philippine women’s national team as the Filipinas ran roughshod over Papua New Guinea en route to an 9-0 shutout during their friendly rematch Thursday night at Western Sydney Wanderers Park.

The Filipinas were powered by a hat trick by Quinley Quezada and a brace by Katrina Guillou as they closed out their year with a bang.

Jessika Cowart and Tahnai Annis each struck a goal for the Philippines and the Lakatois sank even further with an own goal.

This victory turned out even more dominant than their first meeting last Sunday when the Filipinas won 5-1, with Carleigh Frilles leadinh the charge with 2 goals.

It was the Philippines’ 30th international match in a historic year.

This year saw the Filipinas qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, rule the AFF Women’s Championship, and claim a bronze medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Adding to their achievements were first-time victories over powerhouse teams like Thailand and Vietnam, a first win in Europe, and first points against Central and South American teams.

The Filipinas currently hold their highest-ever ranking at 53rd in the world.