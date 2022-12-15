Boxing: Ancajas to start bantamweight campaign vs Thai

Jerwin Ancajas during his fight against Fernando Martinez. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas will kick off his bantamweight campaign by taking on Thai fighter Songsaeng Phoyaem on February 12.

The fight will take place in Imus City, Cavite, four months after he lost in his IBF junior bantamweight rematch against Argentinean Fernando Martinez.

Ancajas has decided to move up in weight after years of fighting as a 115-pounder.

"Yung sinabi ni coach, hindi na epektibo ang lakas sa 115. 'Yung condition ko sir, 100 pa kahit 12 round maganda pa suntok ko. 'Yung hangin ko, nandoon pa. Pero 'yung lakas ko, wala," said the Filipino after losing back-to-back against Fernandez.

Ancajas will be fighting for the first time in the Philippines since he won the IBF title from McJoe Arroyo in 2016 in Taguig City.

He found it fitting to fight at home again in front of the Filipino crowd.

“Isa 'yan sa nagpapa-excite sa akin,” he said.

His Thai opponent Phoyaem is looking for his first win overseas. His most high-profile bout was his defeat to former WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa.

A victory could possibly place Ancajas in a title challenge against a world bantamweight champion.

“Yung 118 (pounds) ang napili namin kasi mas maraming opportunities. And baka one or two fights lang, title fight na. 'Yan ang pangako ni Sir Sean (Gibbons of MP Promotions),” said his coach Joven Jimenez.

