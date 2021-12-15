Suzara wants to highlight men's volleyball through VNL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in 2022 will serve to highlight the men's game, according to the chief of the country's volleyball federation.

The Philippines will host Week 2 of both the men's and women's VNL, with eight of the top women's teams in the world set to play on June 13-19 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The men's teams -- including reigning Olympic champions France, silver medalists Russia and bronze medalists Argentina -- will follow on June 21-26, with games to be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Ramon "Tats" Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), revealed that the country was only supposed to host the men's event.

"Initially, ang unang agreement with FIVB is for the Philippines to host only the men. This was the initial agreement, as I said, to change the landscape ng volleyball, that's what I'm trying to say," he explained during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Puro tayo women's volleyball, and I want to show the Filipino fans and audience, the public, broadcast, media, that the men's competition is more exciting than the women's," he added.

However, the Philippines eventually agreed to host the women's teams as well, when potential host nation Thailand was unable to hold international events over their non-compliance with doping regulations.

Among the women's teams that will arrive is the Olympic champion, Team USA. Also set to compete in Manila are the Philippines regional rivals, Thailand, as well as China, Japan, Russia, Belgium, Poland, and Canada.

However, Suzara insists that the men's competition remains the highlight of the Philippines' hosting of the VNL 2022.

"The impact here, especially with men's volleyball, I wanted to show the Filipino audience that the men's volleyball is more exciting than the women," he said.

"Siguro, this is a chance for future men's volleyball players na, instead of going to basketball, I know that there's more money in basketball, punta sila sa volleyball," he added.

Suzara hopes that seeing world-class men's volleyball players like France's Earvin N'Gapeth and the popular Japanese players such as Ran Takahashi and Yūki Ishikawa will inspire more Filipinos to take up the sport.

"If you see Olympic champions playing here, iba 'yun," said Suzara. "I want the Filipino audience to see what is men's volleyball."

"Kasi women, we have so much women's volleyball. Ito namang men ngayon. So the reason I changed the landscape, let's focus on the other gender, which is the men's, who got a silver medal (in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games)."

Slovenia, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands complete the roster of men's volleyball teams that will see action in the Philippines.

"This is part of changing the landscape of volleyball in the Philippines. Not only women's volleyball, but also men's volleyball. Para makikita ng Philippine audience, iba ang men's volleyball when they come here," said Suzara.

Aside from hosting the top-ranked teams, the PNVF is also planning exhibition matches involving the Philippine national men's and women's teams.



