PH boxers open busy 2022 with U-22 event in Tashkent

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxers will have a full schedule in 2022, starting with the Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships that will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in January.

This marks the first event that the Philippine national team will join since the election of new ABAP president Ed Picson late last month.

The event is set from January 20-30, with the Philippines expected to send eight boxers -- six men and two women -- to compete. These boxers, along with their coaches and sparring partners, are already training in Baguio and will be unable to celebrate the holidays with their families.

"Noong lumabas 'yung imbitasyon, announcement na magkakaroon ng Asian Under-22 Championships, we had to sadly inform the boxers and coaches concerned na walang Christmas break para doon sa mga lalahok, those who will participate in the tournament," Picson said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang training ng mga boxers and some sparring partners who graciously accepted the challenge na samahan niyo naman 'yung mga sasali," he added.

After the Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships in January, there will also be the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships from February 20 to March 5, as well as the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in June.

The Asian Boxing Confederation has yet to announce venues for these events.

Aside from these continental competitions, the Philippines will also be competing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May as well as the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

"Of course, we're all depending on the COVID-19 situation," Picson also acknowledged.

"We've been seeing a lot of good developments dito sa atin, pero in some countries, medyo matindi pa rin," he added. "Sana worldwide, umimpis na 'yang paglaganap ng virus na 'yan, and we can go back to the usual."