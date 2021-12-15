For the first time since March 2020, fans have been allowed to watch PBA games in-person. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- When Calvin Abueva swished a half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer against TerraFirma, he heard cheers not just from his Magnolia teammates and coaches.

Instead, a handful of fans celebrated wildly at the Araneta Coliseum, as they witnessed the highlight in person. It was the first time that a PBA game was played in front of a live audience since March 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pagpasok ko pa lang sa court, tumayo agad balahibo ko dahil nakita ko 'yung mga fans," Abueva said after the game.

The Big Dome was far from packed, as there remained strict restrictions on how many persons can be accommodated. But to hear a live audience cheer them on for the first time in nearly two years was a great source of excitement and happiness for the PBA players.

"Very happy, 'no, nakabalik ulit 'yung fans natin. Sobrang laking bagay noon sa PBA and sa mga players. Sobrang ano lang, ang hirap i-express ng feeling kanina," Magnolia's Paul Lee said.

"Sabi ko sa iba kong kakampi, parang bagong season 'yung nangyari. Ayun, sobrang happy lang," he added.

Magnolia went on to defeat the Dyip, 114-87, for a winning start to their campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. In a poetic twist, Magnolia was the last team to play in front of fans last year, when it lost to San Miguel Beer in the first game of the 2020 Philippine Cup on March 8.

Just three days later, the conference was suspended because of the pandemic; it wouldn't start again until October. The PBA held both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Philippine Cup in a bubble setting, where fans could only be seen on LED boards.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero could see how the fans' return had a positive impact on his players.

"(They were) very excited. Actually nga, 'yan nga ang sinabi ko sa mga players ko. It's okay to be excited, but we need to control that excitement," he said. "At the start, even me, talagang sabik kaming makita 'yung fans, and it adds to the motivation, to the fire, even our energy and aggressiveness."

"Masarap pakinggan 'yung may sumisigaw, talagang naglalaro kami ng basketball," he added. "At least 'yung mga fans, andiyan na sila, unti-unti bumabalik."

Fans had to follow strict protocols while watching the games, including wearing of face masks and social distancing. Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News.

And for the fans, it was a moment nearly two years in the making.

Only fully-vaccinated individuals were allowed to watch the games, and they had to wear face masks all throughout. Yet that didn't stop them from expressing their feelings at the referees, or cheering whenever their favorite player scored.

When Jiovani Jalalon scored in transition in the first quarter, one Magnolia supporter in the patron section unfurled a huge banner bearing his name in support.

"Masaya, kasi kahit papaano, nabigyan na ng pagkakataon ang mga fans na makapanood ulit ng PBA," said the fan, who identified himself as Bayani.

It was the first time since March 2020 that he had been to a live game; he was never able to join the LED fan boards that the league used when it played in the bubble.

"Sobrang excited kasi nakikita ko na 'yung mga players ko, mga Magnolia Hotshots, nakikita ko na na naglalaro ulit," he beamed.

After seeing their supporters return in person for the first time since March 2020, the PBA players and coaches can only hope that the situation in the country will continue to improve, so that even more fans can be allowed to attend.

As it stands, the National Capital Region remains under Alert Level 2 until the end of December.

"Sana, magdire-diretso 'yung nangyari ngayon sa bansa natin, sana magtuloy-tuloy 'yung pag-recover natin sa pandemic, para ayun nga, makabalik na 'yung mga fans natin talaga ng dire-diretso," said Lee.

"(Sana) marami pang manonood sa amin. At hindi lang sa amin, sa ibang teams, para maging exciting naman 'tong larong 'to, 'tong ligang 'to," said Abueva, for his part.

The PBA will play its games at the Big Dome until the end of the year. The venue will accommodate at most 4,000 persons, a figure that already includes the teams and league personnel.