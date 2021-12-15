PBA: NLEX's Kevin Alas earns Player of the Week nod

Kevin Alas has steered NLEX to a 2-0 start in the PBA Governors' Cup, with early wins against San Miguel and NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors won their first two assignments of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, thanks in part to the steady play of Kevin Alas.

Alas shone in the clutch for NLEX in their hard-earned wins over San Miguel and NorthPort, as the Road Warriors surged to a 2-0 start in the season-ending conference.

The NLEX captain averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in two games, while also stepping up in crunch time to earn the Cignal Play - PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award for the period of December 8-12.

Against the powerhouse Beermen, Alas put up 12 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in a 114-102 triumph. He then went off for 21 points along with four rebounds and four assists two days later, as NLEX escaped NorthPort in overtime, 120-115.

It was Alas who sent the game to an extra period, drilling three free throws with 1.2 seconds to go to knot the count at 102. Alas later iced the game with two more free throws in overtime.

"Si God na lahat 'yun," Alas said after the game. "Kasi nung nandun ako, pressure na 'yung nararamdaman ko, e. Pero hindi ko na iniisip ano 'yung nangyari. Nagdadasal na lang ako doon."

Alas bested Chris Banchero and Matthew Wright of Phoenix Super LPG, which also went 2-0 in the league's opening week following wins against Terrafirma and Blackwater.

Jeron Teng and Robbie Herndon of Alaska (2-1) were also considered for the weekly award being handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat.

Alas and the Road Warriors face off against defending All-Filipino champions TNT Tropang GIGA on Wednesday, as the PBA returns to the Araneta Coliseum with fans in attendance for the first time since March 2020.