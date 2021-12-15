Home  >  Sports

NBA: Steph Curry trends on Twitter after record-breaking game

Posted at Dec 15 2021 09:11 AM | Updated as of Dec 15 2021 09:31 AM

Curry celebrates after passing Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history with 2,974 during the game against the Knicks on December 14, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry rose to the top of trending Twitter topics in the Philippines after he buried the record-breaking 3-pointer on Wednesday (Manila time).

Curry entered the game against the New York Knicks 2 short of surpassing Ray Allen's career mark of 2,973.

Curry equaled that number less than 2 minutes into the game at Madison Square Garden, then hit his 2,974th with 7:33 left in the first quarter.

After the historic make, the Warriors called timeout as the crowd drowned the arena with thunderous cheers and applause.

Curry gave his father Dell a hug and also Allen.

Congratulations poured in from NBA stars led by 4-time MVP and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

