Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry rose to the top of trending Twitter topics in the Philippines after he buried the record-breaking 3-pointer on Wednesday (Manila time).
Curry entered the game against the New York Knicks 2 short of surpassing Ray Allen's career mark of 2,973.
Curry equaled that number less than 2 minutes into the game at Madison Square Garden, then hit his 2,974th with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
After the historic make, the Warriors called timeout as the crowd drowned the arena with thunderous cheers and applause.
Curry gave his father Dell a hug and also Allen.
Congratulations poured in from NBA stars led by 4-time MVP and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.