Curry celebrates after passing Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history with 2,974 during the game against the Knicks on December 14, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry rose to the top of trending Twitter topics in the Philippines after he buried the record-breaking 3-pointer on Wednesday (Manila time).

Curry entered the game against the New York Knicks 2 short of surpassing Ray Allen's career mark of 2,973.

Curry equaled that number less than 2 minutes into the game at Madison Square Garden, then hit his 2,974th with 7:33 left in the first quarter.

After the historic make, the Warriors called timeout as the crowd drowned the arena with thunderous cheers and applause.

Curry gave his father Dell a hug and also Allen.

Steph Curry hugs Ray Allen after breaking his three-point record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XsKci7cmLv — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 15, 2021

Congratulations poured in from NBA stars led by 4-time MVP and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021