Moonton Games

SINGAPORE -- With the victory against Brazil's Keyd Stars, Blacklist International is poised to face the loser of the match between RRQ Hoshi and Onic PH on Friday in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3).

Asked on the prospect of facing either an Indonesian runners-up and their fellow Filipino team -- both have shown immense improvement in their gameplay coming into M3 -- Blacklist players are hoping that the odds sway into an all-Filipino grand finals on the world stage.

"'Yun ang gusto kong talunin ngayon eh. 'Yong RRQ. Kasi sila ang pinakamalakas sa tournament na ito. At saka noong natalo namin sila naglaro na si Psychoooo. Tingin ko mas malakas na sila ngayon," Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano told reporters after their game against Keyd Stars.

"At gusto namin sila talunin para maging PH vs. PH. Pinoy pride," he quipped further.

Onic PH face Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Whoever loses will face Blacklist International in a do-or-die match on Friday, December 17.

MPL - Philippines Season 8 most valuable player (MVP) Salic "Hadji" Imam hopes RRQ Hoshi will be brought down to their bracket, as they don't want to have to eliminate them in their next matchup.

"Sana manalo Philippines para may chance na maging PH vs. PH ang grand finals. May the best team win," he said.