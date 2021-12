From Shiga Lakestars' Facebook page

Kiefer Ravena scored 28 points in his attempt to help lift the Shiga Lakestars past Osaka Evessa in the Japan B.League.

But the Lakerstars still fell to an 87-78 defeat to Osaka at the Ookini Arena.

It was Shiga's 11th straight defeat in 19 games.

Ravena was most potent in the third quarter where he scored 12 markers. But he was limited to just 3 points in the payoff period.

Osaka improved to 9-10.

Thirdy Ravena and San-En also sustained a defeat when they fought Hiroshima.