Courtesy: ML:BB Esports' Twitter page.

SINGAPORE -- Kiel Calvin "Oheb" Soriano was the man of the hour when Blacklist took down Onic Indonesia in a hotly-contested M3 lower bracket match.

His performance with the gun-running Beatrix at the time earned him the accolade "The Filipino Sniper."

The Blacklist International gold-laner is happy to receive the accolade, he told reporters after their 3-0 sweep against Brazil's Keyd Stars.

"Masaya, dahil tinawag akong 'The Filipino Sniper.' Hindi ko in-expect. Tapos ginagawa ko rin ang best ko sa mga games namin. Masayang nakikita ko 'yong posts sa social media," Oheb said.

Beatrix, however, did not see action in their match against Keyd Stars as the Brazilians put it in their priority bans coming into the match -- but fell short.

For Oheb, the move to ban his heroes (of which included a ban on his signature Alice in Game 1) was a given.

"Sobrang expected na namin na naba-ban ang heroes na 'yon at marami kaming nakahandang ibang strategy, maraming hero. Kung iba-ban nila hero ko... mas marami pang mao-open na hero para sa mga kakampi ko," Oheb said.

Being one of the best-performing players, if not the best, more than halfway through M3, Oheb said he "feels good" to emerge with a top-notch performance.

"I feel good that I'm performing well. I feel good with my performance and I'll keep doing my best until the finals," Oheb vowed.

Blacklist will be facing the winner between Onic PH and Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi, which will commence at 6 p.m.