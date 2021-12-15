B.League: Parks, Nagoya dominate Mikawa

From the Nagoya Diamond dolphins' Facebook page

Ray Parks and Nagoya crushed Mikawa, 82-65, in the Japan B.League at Wing Arena on Wednesday.

Parks had 13 points, including three triples, to go with his 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

He also got 2 steals for the Diamond Dolphins' 12th victory against 7 defeats. It was Nagoya's third straight victory.

They will next meet Dwight Ramos and Toyama at Dolphin’s Arena.

Ramos and the Grousers, meanwhile, won over Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Ramos had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Aquino, for his part, got 10 points and 3 rebounds.

Ealsewhere in Japan, Kobe Paras was again held scoreless during Niigata Albirex BB's humiliating 90-59 defeat to Shimane Susanoo Magic.

The Albirex fell to their worst slump of 16 consecutive losses while Susanoo went up to 13-6.

