Thirdy Ravena to compete in B.League's Slam Dunk contest

Before playing in the B.League's All-Star Game, Filipino basketball star Thirdy Ravena will get to test his vertical leap against the league has to offer when he competes in the slam dunk contest.

His team San-En NeoPhoenix confirmed the news, Monday night.

"#ThirdyRavena will participate in the DUNK contest!" the team announced on Facebook.

Ravena was selected as part of the league's All-Star Game, which will take place on January 17 at the Adastria Mito Arena in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The B.League's All-Star Weekend runs from January 15-16.

Ravena got the highest votes in the Asian Players Quota and will suit up for the B.White team together with former San Miguel Beermen reinforcement Nick Fazekas and highest voted player Kosuke Kanamaru.

He is the only San-En NeoPhoenix player who will see action in the All-Star Game.

Ravena is currently averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds for the NeoPhoenix, who have a 4-17 record in the B.League.

