POC offers to bid for AIMAG hosting rights

POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino with OCA President Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait.



MANILA, Philippines -- Newly re-elected Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino has offered to bid for the hosting rights to the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG).

This came when Tolentino met with Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait, the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), during a private meeting in the OCA General Assembly in Muscat, Oman, on Monday.

Tolentino expressed his intent to bid for AIMAG hosting rights back in June, even ahead of his re-election as POC president.

"Yes, definitely," Tolentino said when asked if the country intends to try to host the AIMAG. "Kung hindi man sa Asian Games."

"Sa totoo lang, mabigat ang Asian Games eh," he said at the time. "Meron mas smaller version ng ganoon kalaki. Indoor Games, Beach Games. Asian Beach Games, marami pang pwedeng i-consider."

The AIMAG, held every four years, is regarded as the second largest multi-sport event in the continent after the Asian Games. In 2021, it will be held in Bangkok and Chonburi in Thailand.

In the 2017 AIMAG in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the Philippines brought home two golds, 14 silvers, and 14 bronze medals.

Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez won their respective weight classes in ju-jitsu to deliver the golds for the Philippines, while weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz was among the silver medalists.

Related video: