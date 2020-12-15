PBA: TNT's Ray Parks tops stats race after Clark 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite sitting out the last four games of the conference, TNT's sophomore swingman Ray Parks Jr. still emerged as the winner of the stats race at the conclusion of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Phoenix's Calvin Abueva, TerraFirma's CJ Perez, and another Fuel Master Matthew Wright kept their places behind Parks.

Meanwhile, TNT's Roger Pogoy rose to the fifth spot after his superb performance in the finals, where the Tropang Giga lost to the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in five games.

Still, it was Parks who led the way with a 38.2 statistical points (SP) average, followed by Abueva (37.1), Perez (35.7), Wright (35.65) and Pogoy (35.64).

Other big gainers in the title playoff were Ginebra's Stanley Pringle (34.8) and Japeth Aguilar (32.9).

Pringle narrowly missed the Top 5, while Japeth Aguilar rallied from way out to finish at eighth.

Parks, who led TNT in scoring in the elimination round, suffered a left calf strain in Game 1 of the finals and missed the next four games.

Scottie Thompson (with 32.8 at No. 9) is the third Ginebra player making the Top 25 who are now the official contenders for the "Special Five" to be honored by the PBA in a special awards rites in January.

Also making the Top 10 are NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger (34.6) and Phoenix's Jason Perkins (32.7).

NLEX's Kiefer Ravena (32.6) and San Miguel Beer's Moala Tautuaa (32.5) missed the Top 10 by a hairline.

They are followed by Paul Lee, Chris Newsome, Jayson Castro, Arwind Santos, Vic Manuel, Kevin Alas, Poy Erram, Ian Sangalang, Javee Mocon, Marcio Lassiter, Justin Chua, JR Quinahan and Robert Herndon to round out the Top 25.

The top rookies were TerraFirma's Roosevelt Adams (20.3), Meralco's Aaron Black (17.3), Alaska's Barkley Ebona (16.3), Magnolia's Aris Dionisio (15.9) and Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino (15.5).

