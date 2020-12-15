MMA: Team Lakay stars keeping close watch on Tynanes-Gafurov bout

Lowen Tynanes of Hawaii will face off against Marat Gafurov of Russia at ONE: Collision Course.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang and Honorio Banario are both interested observers when Hawaii's Lowen Tynanes makes his return to the ONE Circle on Friday.

Tynanes, currently ranked fifth in ONE Championship's lightweight rankings, will face off against former ONE featherweight world champion Marat "Cobra" Gafurov of Russia at ONE: Collision Course on Friday night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Even before Tynanes takes on Gafurov, two of his former opponents, Banario and Folayang, have already expressed their desire to face him in a rematch. The Team Lakay standouts have both confirmed that they want another shot at the Hawaiian star.

Banario, who most recently faced Tynanes in January 2019 and lost via first-round TKO, feels he could do better if he faced the Hawaiian again.

"Lowen Tynanes is a very strong and explosive fighter. His striking has improved a lot. But his strength will always be his wrestling. When he pins you down on the mat, it's very dangerous," said Banario, a former ONE featherweight champion.

"The ground-and-pound is very strong," he added. "He can also submit you. If they do give me a chance to fight him again, I will gladly accept."

Banario, however, wants the rematch to be at the featherweight division where he feels he is at his best.

"I believe I could defend his takedowns better and keep the fight standing. In a standup fight, I can beat him in many ways," he added.

Folayang, meanwhile, faced Tynanes all the way back in 2012 and also lost via TKO. The former ONE lightweight champion said better preparation will be the key to a rematch, should it happen.

"Lowen is a great wrestler, and he's always looking to take his opponents to the ground. I experienced that firsthand when we met many years ago," said Folayang. "However, I think I'm a much different fighter now compared to before."

"If we do meet again, I will prepare hard for him," he vowed. "The hardest thing about facing Lowen is the threat of his takedowns. It's not easy to escape the ground once you're there with him, because of his control. He is very good at controlling his opponents."

Both Team Lakay stars are looking forward to the Tynanes-Gafurov fight this coming Friday, with Banario saying that he is leaning towards a victory by Tynanes.

Folayang, for his part, said the mental game will make the difference.

"I think the mental aspect of this fight is something to watch out for. It's going to be about who can impose his game plan better. Whoever is stronger in the mind will win this fight," he said.

In the main event of ONE: Collision Course, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world xhampion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine will defend his belt against Andrei "Mister KO" Stoica of Romania.

Related video: