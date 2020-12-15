Karate: With 30th gold medal win, James delos Santos widens lead in world rankings

MANILA -- Top e-kata player James delos Santos bagged his 30th gold medal recently and is likely to end the year on top of the world men's e-kata rankings.

"I just concluded the 3rd and final leg of the eChampions Trophy World Series!" he said in a recent Instagram post.

Delos Santos first got past his counterpart from South Africa in the semis, before beating the contender from Switzerland to become the eChampions' grand winner.

With his recent victory in the eChampions Trophy World Series, Delos Santos is expected to collect more points while widening the gap between him and his rivals in the male senior’s category.

"Setting the gap even further in the eKata world rankings. There's no stopping!" he said.

He now has 13,745 points in the current standing as the top ranking male e-kata player.

Following at second is Portugal's Eduardo Garcia with 8,890 points.

