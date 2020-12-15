Esports: Belangel shines in Ateneo's sweep of NU in Omega Crossover

MANILA, Philippines -- SJ Belangel put on a show, leading the Ateneo de Manila University to a 2-0 sweep of the National University (NU) in the Smart Omega Crossover, Monday evening.

The Ateneo court general tallied a monster stat line in Game 2, putting up 13 kills, three deaths, and 15 assists with his signature hero Natalia.

It was a dominant performance for the Blue Eagles with Belangel receiving ample support from his Omega reinforcements.

Side laner Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo finished with 17 kills, three deaths, and 10 assists with playing the core Lancelot, while Omega coach Steven "DaleDalus" Vitug chipped in 11 kills, three deaths, and 14 assists with his Pharsa.

Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso (Zilong) and PLDT's Richard Solis combined for nine kills, seven deaths, and 16 assists.

On the other hand, Hadjizy (Barats) led the Bulldogs with six kills, four deaths, and four assists. Haze (Vale) added six kills, six deaths, and two assists in a losing effort.

NU's Shaun Ildefonso suffered 14 deaths in the match while PLDT's Joshua Umandal fell prey 12 times.

Ildefonso's teammate in NU Chino Mosqueda completed the Bulldogs squad.

In the other match, San Beda University weathered the Kenji storm to outlast De La Salle University, 2-0.

After dropping the first match, the Green Archers started Game 2 with Kenneth "Kenji" Villa's Ling leading the way. However, the Red Lions were able to bounce back from the early game deficit through the help of Jankurt "KurTzy" Matira's Lancelot.

KurTzy ended up with 16 kills, six deaths, and three assists. EJ "Heath" Esparanza added six kills, seven deaths, and seven assists with his Benedetta in Game Two.

PLDT's Johnvic De Guzman, who played the carry role for the Lions in the first match, had a kill, five deaths, and 11 assists.

Joshua Tagala and Kemark Cariño of San Beda completed the Red Lions squad.

On the other hand, Kenji's 15-3-8 kill-death- assist tally went down the drain as the Archers dropped their early advantage.

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao had seven kills, six deaths, and seven assists while Emman Galman finished with a kill, seven deaths, and 12 assists.

Omega's Tony "Otit" Senedrin and PLDT's Mark Alfafara combined for seven kills, 10 deaths, and 18 assists in the loss.

