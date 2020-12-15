Boxing: Promoter wants at least one amateur tourney for Marcial before Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines -- While his professional career is set to begin this week, the primary focus for Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial remains the Tokyo Olympics next year.

There, Marcial is determined to deliver a breakthrough gold medal for the Philippines. His ongoing training in the United States, including his professional debut on December 16, is all geared towards next year's Games.

This is why his promoter, Sean Gibbons of Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions, wants Marcial to fight in an amateur tournament at least once before he competes in the Olympics.

"Depending on how the schedule is for Tokyo 2021, we'd like to get back and do at least one good amateur tournament," Gibbons revealed during an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

The idea is for Marcial to "get back and get a flow" for the amateur style of fighting again, after having a few professional bouts under his belt.

Marcial will face off against American Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), and Gibbons intends to set up at least one more pro fight for him in early 2021.

"You'd definitely see him back in the ring hopefully in February, sometime, one more bout," said the promoter. "Then we'll figure it out, hopefully the coronavirus is enough under control where they start to schedule these amateur tournaments leading up to the Olympics."

"So definitely one more time in the ring as a pro, maybe two," he added.

The 25-year-old Marcial said he is ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help him prepare for the Olympic Games. He has spent the past few months in Los Angeles, sharpening his skills with celebrated trainer Freddie Roach, in what Gibbons has likened to "going to university."

He hopes that his performance on Wednesday will show the effects of his rigorous training, and prove that he is on the right direction ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Basta ako, pakundisyon ko lang ang katawan ko at gagawin ko po 'yung best ko para mas maano natin 'yung gold sa Olympics," said Marcial.

"Lahat po ito, ginagawa ko, every morning paggising ko, 'yun lang 'yung ginagawa kong motivation na itong paghihirap ko, ito po 'yung dumadagdag sa tsansa natin na makuha natin 'yung gold sa Olympics," he added.

Marcial secured his ticket to the Tokyo Games after ruling the Asia-Oceania qualifiers in March. The Olympics, however, were postponed to July 23 to August 8, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving Marcial more time to prepare for the biggest fights of his career.

