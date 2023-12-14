What's next for Asi Taulava after PBA retirement?

Asi Taulava addressing the crowd at Philsports Arena. PBA Images

MANILA -- For Asi Taulava, the brotherhood in the PBA is his fondest memory as he closed the chapter on his PBA career.

Taulava’s playing days with Asia’s first pay-for-play league ended Wednesday night during halftime of the TNT-NLEX game at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“It’s not all the accolades, it’s the brotherhood," Taulava told the media after the game. "That’s one thing I’m gonna miss, the journey being around the players, the coaches and the bosses, you know everything all the small things, the utility guys, press. You know mingling with you guys that means more than an accolade. It doesn’t have to be fantastic or out of the world but I appreciate you guys and the opportunity to meet each and everyone of you guys, got to be the best.”

Even though he only has one championship in his PBA career, Taulava noted what his only championship meant to him: “You know it’s been a long journey wouldn’t trade it for the world... probably just one championship but that one championship built brotherhood, friendship something I would cherish for the rest of my life.”

The 50-year-old “ageless” cager had mixed emotions about his retirement. Dubbed as the Rock, he said he is excited and sad at the same time. "But happy it’s been a wonderful journey, one for the books something I can look back and be proud of and especially for tonight. My family, my kids all grown up now, they’re all here.”

The Fil-Tongan also showed gratitude to the fans who were taking photos with him and asking for his autograph before and after the game.

“To our PBA fans here, thank you for supporting me throughout my whole career. I appreciate the 24 years you guys supported me. And to all our OFW fans across the world, thank you for all the support not just for me but for the PBA,” he said.

Even though his journey in the PBA has ended, he isn’t ready to quit playing basketball altogether as he noted that he’ll play with Gilas legends when they go on tour. “Looking forward to seeing you guys when the Gilas legends go on tour and we hope to make you guys happy and looking forward to seeing all you guys and meeting you guys,” he said.

Taulava became the longest tenured player in the PBA after surpassing Robert “The Big J” Jaworski’s 23 seasons, after playing for 1:56 in last night’s game against TNT, which marked his 24th season in the PBA.

“I just want to be remembered as Asi you know," he said. "Whatever I can say to try to build myself up won’t mean anything but I want to be remembered as a good person, somebody that’s outgoing and was there for the fans 'cause you know without the fans I won’t be where I’m at today.”

Taulava, who was a direct hire by Mobiline Phone Pals back in 1999, added that he “was just trying to survive five years” in the PBA and that his career spanning more than two decades is a dream.

“You know this is just a dream. I wake up still dreaming to be here 24 years later standing in front of you guys,” he said.

Taulava is the only player to have played in four different decades in the PBA -- the '90s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s -- and has played with several generations in the PBA.

The 6-foot-9 big man has played with Bong Ravena with the Talk ‘N Text Phone Pals and his son Kiefer Ravena with the NLEX Road Warriors, and against Jojo Lastimosa in the 90’s and was with his nephew Carlo Lastimosa with the Road Warriors.

“Seeing guys I played with their dads in my younger days and I know I’m playing with their kids or their nephews and that’s awesome.”