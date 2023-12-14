F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The disbandment of F2 Logistics' professional volleyball team has shocked players and fans.

F2 was one of the more successful volleyball teams in the country with five championships in the Philippine Super Liga and a gold finish in the PNVF Champions League under its belt.

But after missing another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) playoffs, its impending doom, seen beforehand by spectators, finally happened on Wednesday.

Aby Maraño took to social media her sadness upon knowing the agonizing development.

"'Di ko kayang makita teammates ko cause I can't stop thinking about the day na hindi na sila ang mga kasama ko sa court," the F2 captain said in an Instagram Story.

"Since college kasama ko mga 'to. So this parting time is def a hard one! Sorry for the emosh*t but bigay nyo na to sakin," she added.

Maraño also posted a series of Instagram Stories reflecting F2's journey. "End of an era but forever in my heart," she also said in another Story.

Kim Kianna Dy also reacting to the disbandment, tweeted "wish it was just a bad dream."

wish it was just a bad dream — Kim Kianna Dy (@KiannaDy) December 14, 2023

Rookie Jolina dela Cruz also expressed her emotions with a single emoji.

F2 ended its volleyball campaign with an eighth-place finish in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference, concluding its eight-year run.

Their best PVL output was in the First All-Filipino Conference with a bronze finish.