PVL: Akari announces departure of coach Jorge Souza de Brito

Coach Jorge Souza de Brito. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After four conferences, Brazilian head coach Jorge Souza de Brito is leaving the Akari Chargers, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the team's social media post, Akari has accepted the coach's resignation, which will be effective on December 15, 2023.

"Akari management has accepted the resignation of Coach Jorge and offer our sincerest appreciation and thank him for his time and service for the four conferences he has served as head tactician of this young, promising team," Akari said.

The Chargers, under De Brito's supervision, had a 5-6 card in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, finishing in seventh place.

The team has failed to qualify for the playoffs in all conferences, concluding their Reinforced and First All-Filipino runs at eighth, and the Invitational in 10th place.

“We wish Coach Jorge the best of luck in his future endeavors. More announcements will follow soon as to the new direction the Akari Chargers will take moving forward,” the statement added.