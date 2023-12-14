Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino boxer Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo made a big splash in his super featherweight debut on Saturday with a devastating third round knockout over Mexican Isaac Avelar on the CBN Promotions New Blood Card in Long Beach, California.

The former world champion came out aggressive and put pressure on the Mexican, dropping him once in early in the third round before a crucial left hook dealt the final blow and ended the fight.

"I'm thankful to God for bringing me strength," said Magpayo. "I'm thankful to all Filipinos who continue to support me. To those who doubted me, that's okay. I will persevere until I reach my dreams."

Magsayo’s victory puts his record at 25-2 with 17 knockouts.

He said moving up to the 130 pound division gives him even more strength.

The 28-year-old from Tagbilaran City in Bohol province now looks to get more experience at this weight class. He also hopes it can lead to another world title shot.

Avelar, meanwhile, was knocked unconscious for several minutes as Magsayo celebrated the victory.

He eventually gained consciousness, and left the ring under medical assistance.

As Magsayo got back to his winning ways, another Filipino fighter picked up his win on U.S. soil.

Lienard “the Matrix” Sarcon made his U.S. debut on the same card against his American foe, Frank Gonzalez.

The 23-year-old Sarcon, who hails from General Santos City in Southern Philippines, had not seen action in over a year.

He admitted that he was a bit nervous in making his U.S. debut, but eventually settled down as the fight went on.

"My adrenaline was high," said Sarcon. "But as the rounds went on, I felt more confident and there we got the win."

Sarcon now has an undefeated 11-0 record. He said he plans to continue his training in Las Vegas, where he has been staying for the past several months.