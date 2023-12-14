Kaya-Iloilo bows to Incheon, ends Champions League stint with loss

MANILA -- Kaya-Iloilo ended its AFC Champions League campaign with a defeat, bowing to Incheon United, 1-3, on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Kaya was trailing the Koreans by two goals after the first half following goals by Seung-Ho Park and Woo-Jin Choi.

The Iloilo-based squad managed to score in the 53rd minute when Simone Rota struck one to make it 2-1.

However, Kim Do-Hyuk capped the victory for the Incheon side by sending the ball to the back of the net during 90+4 minute.

Kaya ended up with no point after six straight defeats in Group G.

Incheon United collected 12 points on four wins but still did not make the cut to the knockout round due to a weaker goal difference against Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos and Chinese club Shandong Taishan.

Stallion Laguna also ended up with a 0-3 loss to Central Coast Mariners in Biñan.

Stallion had one point on a draw and five losses in Group G.

Central Coast moved to the zonal semi-finals with 13 points on four wins, one draw, and a loss.