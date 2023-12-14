DOT: M5 to gauge PH's preparedness for other esports tournaments

Fans of Blacklist International - collectively called as Agents - cheer for their team during the M5 World Championship knockout stages at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Courtesy: Moonton Games/file

MANILA - The country's hosting of the 5th Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship gauges the Philippines' preparedness in handling main events in esports, an official from the Department of Tourism said.

Robert Alabado III, DOT director for Sports Tourism said the country is prepared to handle M5, which is arguable the first and only esports world cup to happen in the Philippines as of late.

"For esports this is the first time that we have held a world championship for esports here. And we are showing that we are prepared and we are able to host and handle the traffic and requirements for esports," Alabado said at the sidelines of the M-Summit in Quezon City.

"This is very important so we can invite other maybe publishers and other games so that they can come over to the Philippines and see that we are able to handle a world cup," Alabado added.

The second leg of the M5 knockout stages will be held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, the first time the historic sports park will be handling an esports event.

As the holiday rush continues, Alabado shared that they have coordinated with authorities to ensure that traffic along the area is smooth, especially after most of the activities were held on the other side of the Metro.

"We know that this is Christmas season. We have coordinated with proper authorities so we could ease the traffic," Alabado said.

Some esports publishers have reached out to DOT in hosting major tournaments, Alabado said.